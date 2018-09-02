KERSEY — Donald and Carol Ginther of Kersey celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary on July 14, 2018.
Carol Lecker and Donald Ginther were united in marriage on July 14, 1973, at Queen of the Word Church in St. Marys, Pa. The Rev. Meinrad Lawson officiated.
He is employed at St. Marys Box Company. She is employed at St. Marys Walmart.
They are the parents of four children: Dawn (Christopher) Erich of Ridgway, Russ (Lupita) of Tempe, Ariz., Julie Casey) Lundy of Youngsville, N.C., and Neil (Caryn) of Wilcox. They also have 12 grandchildren.
The couple celebrated with a trip to Canada.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.