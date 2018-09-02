KERSEY — Donald and Carol Ginther of Kersey celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary on July 14, 2018.

Carol Lecker and Donald Ginther were united in marriage on July 14, 1973, at Queen of the Word Church in St. Marys, Pa. The Rev. Meinrad Lawson officiated.

He is employed at St. Marys Box Company. She is employed at St. Marys Walmart.

They are the parents of four children: Dawn (Christopher) Erich of Ridgway, Russ (Lupita) of Tempe, Ariz., Julie Casey) Lundy of Youngsville, N.C., and Neil (Caryn) of Wilcox. They also have 12 grandchildren.

The couple celebrated with a trip to Canada.