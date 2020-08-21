DuBOIS — Dr. and Mrs. George Fatula are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary today, August 22.
Renetta Bertugli and George Fatula were united in marriage on Aug. 22, 1970 in Duquesne, Pa.
He is retired from a career as a pediatrician.
The couple are celebrating with an open house with friends and family.
The couple has five children: George, Jr. (Amy) of DuBois, Renetta (Neil) of Maryland, Ed (Angela) of Maryland, Dan (Crystal) of DuBois and Tara (Matt) of North Carolina; and eight grandchildren.