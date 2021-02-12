Mr. and Mrs. Ed Brubaker, of DuBois, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on February 16, 2021.
Carol Spicher and Ed Brubaker were united in marriage on February 16, 1951, at the United Methodist Church, Rockton (Sheeser) by Pastor Jason Hollopeter.
He is retired, having served as president of Deposit Bank. She worked as a homemaker and is retired as well.
They have four children: Lori and Don Playfoot, DuBois; Dick and Patti Brubaker, Rockton; Wendy and Steve Way, DuBois; and Ernie and Laura Brubaker, Lexington, K.Y. The couple also has eight living grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.