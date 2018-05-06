DuBOIS — Mr. and Mrs. Steve Fetterhoff, of Treasure Lake, DuBois, celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary April 24, 2018.
Sonya Sackash and Steve Fetterhoff were united in marriage April 24, 1993, at the Salem United Methodist Church, DuBois.
He is employed with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
She is employed with Gardners Candies.
The celebrated with friends and family on April 21st with a renewal of vows ceremony and party at the Northpoint Social Hall (the old Sabula Fire Hall).
