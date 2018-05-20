DuBOIS — Mr. and Mrs. Jack Good will celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary May 10, 2018, with a Mass at St. Michael the Archangel Church in DuBois followed by a celebration with their children.

Jack Good and Margie Gresock were united in marriage May 10, 1958, at St. Joseph’s Church in Anita.

They have eight children: Vince Good of Bellwood, Torrey Meyer of Rockford, Ill., Joseph Good of Sabula, Hank Good of Anita, Jason Good of Wishaw, Jolene Potash of DuBois, Tonya Lyons of Creedmoor, N.C., and the late Randy Good.