Mr. and Mrs. John Esposito will celebrate 65 years of wedded-bliss on July 23, 2020.
Jerry Johnson and John Esposito were united in marriage on July 23, 1955, at St. Leo’s in Ridgway by Msgr. Murphy. Lindo Cristini served as best man and Maxine (Johnson) Piccirillo served as maid of honor.
The couple has five daughters: Cheryl (George) Tamburlin, Dee Dee Carlini (Steve Pinge), Mickey (Chris) Rhed, Connie (Jon) Martini and Jackie (Rick) Anderson. They have 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren with another one on the way.