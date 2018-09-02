DuBOIS — Joseph T. and Kathryn M. Bowser, of DuBois, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 24, 2018.

Kathy Zawislak and Joseph Bowser were united in marriage on August 24, 1968, at First United Presbyterian Church, DuBois, Pa. The Rev. Wallace T. Winegard officiated.

He is retired having worked at Brockway Glass Engineering and Lee Simpson Consulting Engineers.

She is a registered nurse and also retired, having worked as the school nurse at Jeff Tech vocational school.

They are the parents of three children: Steven (Laura) Bowser, Chesapeake, Va., Krista (Chad) Frable, Harrisburg, Pa., and Kevin (Karen) Bowser, Forest Hill, Md. They also have eight grandchildren.

The family hosted an anniversary celebration at the Fellowship Hall of the Treasure Lake Church to celebrate.