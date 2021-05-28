FALLS CREEK — Mr. and Mrs. Ken Grady, of Falls Creek, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Monday, May 31.
Alma Lindberg and Ken Grady were united in marriage on May 31, 1971, in Beechwoods and have lived in the same place ever since.
They are now enjoying retirement life together.
He works part time as a driver for Murray’s and enjoys creating scroll saw projects. She loves sewing and is a devoted quilter.
They have four children: Roy Grady, of Harrisburg; Todd Grady, of Clearfield; Jill Purcell, of Gillett, Pa.; and Ross Grady, of York, Pa. They also have 11 grandchildren. Their children and grandchildren are a joy to them.
There will be a drive-thru anniversary celebration at their home at 217 Chan Road, Falls Creek, on May 31, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Come by, honk your horn, say hello and have a cupcake and celebrate this milestone.