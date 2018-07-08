Mr. and Mrs. William Lawson, of Luthersburg, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 6, 2018.

Dorothy Marshall and Williamn Lawson were united in marriage on July 6, 1968, at St Catherine’s in DuBois.

They have two sons, Michael (Linda) Lawson and Matthew (Michele) Lawson; five grandchildren and one great grandchild, Harper McNeel.

They will be celebrating this special occasion at Virginia Beach with family this month.