REYNOLDSVILLE — Mr. and Mrs. Harold (Louise) Fillhart will celebrate their 75th anniversary on Jan. 1, 2019.
Harold Fillhart and Mary Louise Cribbs were united in marriage on Jan. 1, 1944.
Both are retired from Jackson China.
They have three children: Darla Hetrick of Reynoldsville, Karen (Laird) Snyder of Falls Creek and Cheryl Larry Johnston of DuBois. They also have six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
They will be celebrating this special occasion with their family.
