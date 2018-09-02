DuBOIS — Mr. and Mrs. John Ward, of DuBois, will celebrate their 71st wedding anniversary on Sept. 4, 2018.
Rose McGregor and John Ward were united in marriage on Sept. 4, 1947, at the John Wesley United Methodist Church, Pittsburgh.
He is a retired school teacher, having worked in the DuBois School District.
She retired from Goss Bros., in Falls Creek, where she worked as a secretary.
They have one son, Jeffrey (Denise) McGregor, of Reynoldsville, and two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
They plan to celebrate with a luncheon at Christ the King apartments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.