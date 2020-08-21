SIGEL — Mr. and Mrs. Ned Burkett, of Sigel, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on August 27.
Ella Mae Green and Ned Burkett were united in marriage on Aug. 27, 1960, in Fulton, N.Y., by the Rev. Harry Burkett, the Rev. Robert Johnson and the Rev. Paul Lattimer.
He retired as pastor of The Free Methodist Church in 1977.
She retired as secretary of The Salvation Army.
The couple plan to renew their vows at The Cross on the Hill in Weedville, Pa.
They have two children, Dale Burkett of Port Matilda and Darlene Gildersleeve of DuBois; and four grandchildren.