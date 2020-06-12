Paul B. Shannon II and Linda (Chesnutt) Shannon of Harrisburg, PA, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
They were married June 14, 1970, at Immaculate Conception Church in Brookville, PA. Known as Pete and Linda Kay when they were high school sweethearts at Brookville Area High School, they are now blessed with three children, their loving spouses and 10 grandchildren: daughter, Bridget and her husband Greg Wiedeman and granddaughters, Abby and Tessa of Ardmore, PA; daughter, Christine and her husband Scott Lowe and grandchildren, Kayla, Samiah, Colin, Cameron, and Lucy of Ellicott City, MD; and son, Ryan and his wife Alysia Shannon and grandchildren, Sophie, Connor and Emma of Lincroft, NJ.
When they are not visiting their grandchildren or serving their community in various charitable efforts, Pete and Linda enjoy spending time with their friends, relaxing in the Outer Banks, and traveling the world. To honor their 50 years of marriage and their incredible example of love, faith and devotion, the whole family will be celebrating on a vacation together.
We love you Mimi & Papa!