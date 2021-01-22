FALLS CREEK — Mr. and Mrs. Terry King, of Falls Creek, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary today, January 23, 2021.
Donna Murray and Terry King were untied in marriage January 23, 1971 at the Falls Creek United Methodist Church.
He retired as owner/operator of Terry King Trucking, and is currently working for Clepper Bus Service.
She is retired after having worked in banking, retail, and as an Avon representative for more than 30 years.
Their children and grandchildren will be taking them to a special dinner at Luigi’s Ristorante in downtown DuBois. As they are unable to have an in-person celebration Terry and Donna’s family is requesting anniversary cards be mailed to their home address — 305 Main Street, Falls Creek, PA 15840. No gifts please, just cards and anniversary wishes.
They have two children, Jodi (Rick) August, of Reynoldsville, and Jerry (Amy) King, of Reynoldsville. They also have four grandchildren.