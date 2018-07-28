DuBOIS — Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth W. Cook of Treasure Lake, DuBois, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary July 27, 2018.

Kenneth W. Cook and Betty Lou Bithell were united in marriage July 27, 1968, at the Lakeside United Methodist Church.

Retired, Kenneth worked for Sandy Township for 27 years. Although retired, Betty enjoys working per diem in the activities department at the DuBois Nursing Home.

They have three children, Ken (Kelley) Cook Jr., Pottstown, Pa.; Matt (Kevin) Cook, Treasure Lake, DuBois; and Robyn (Dwayne) Rhodes of St. Augustine, Fla. They also have three grandchildren.

More from this section 50th anniversary

The couple celebrated with a family gathering with 94-year-old Kenneth Cook in attendance. A trip to Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, to commemorate their honeymoon was a gift from their children and grandchildren.