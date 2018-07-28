DuBOIS — Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth W. Cook of Treasure Lake, DuBois, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary July 27, 2018.
Kenneth W. Cook and Betty Lou Bithell were united in marriage July 27, 1968, at the Lakeside United Methodist Church.
Retired, Kenneth worked for Sandy Township for 27 years. Although retired, Betty enjoys working per diem in the activities department at the DuBois Nursing Home.
They have three children, Ken (Kelley) Cook Jr., Pottstown, Pa.; Matt (Kevin) Cook, Treasure Lake, DuBois; and Robyn (Dwayne) Rhodes of St. Augustine, Fla. They also have three grandchildren.
The couple celebrated with a family gathering with 94-year-old Kenneth Cook in attendance. A trip to Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, to commemorate their honeymoon was a gift from their children and grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.