LUTHERSBURG — Mr. and Mrs. Fred Morgan of Luthersburg will celebrate their 65th anniversary on April 4, 2018.

Garnett Harris and Fred Morgan were united in marriage on April 4, 1953, in Chestnut Grove United Methodist Church by the Reverend Beeman.

He is retired from Preston Trucking after 43 years of employment. She is retired from Brockway Glass after 25 years of employment.

They will celebrate with a family dinner.

More from this section 65th anniversary

They have five children: Debbie (Frank) Villella, of DuBois; David Morgan, of Sarver; Douglas Morgan, of Mahaffey, Deann (Dave) Cleaver, of Grampian; and Desiree (Dan) Hoyt, of Luthersburg. They have seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.