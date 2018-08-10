DuBOIS — Mr. and Mrs. Charles (Pinky) Peterson of DuBois are celebrating 60 years of marriage on Aug. 17, 2018.
Chuck and Pinky have three children, Chuck (Tina), Stephen (Lynda) and Amy (Randy), and eight grandchildren.
The couple is planning to celebrate with a fall trip to Disney with their daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Randy Walters of Rockton, who are celebrating 33 years of marriage on Aug. 24.
