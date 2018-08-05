BROCKWAY — Tom and Joy Lewis, of Brockway, celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on June 22, 2018.
They were united in marriage on June 22, 1963, at the Presbyterian Church in Summerville.
They have three children: Beth Ann (Jeffrey) Biss, Lisa Joy (Bill) Ruth, and Paul Thomas (Jessica) Lewis; and seven grandchildren.
He is retired from the Brockway Glass Company and she is retired from the Ridgway School District. They attend the Moorhead United Methodist Church in Brockway.
