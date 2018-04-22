Mr. and Mrs. Larry Shindledecker

Mr. and Mrs. Larry Shindledecker

 Submitted

DuBOIS — Larry and Kelly Jo Shindledecker of DuBois will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary on April 23, 2018.

They were married April 23, 1988, at Smithtown Community Church.

More from this section

He has been employed at Gasbarre Products for the past 32 years. He enjoys competition archery.

She is a former hairstylist and enjoys flower gardening and the couple’s pets.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.