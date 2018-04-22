DuBOIS — Larry and Kelly Jo Shindledecker of DuBois will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary on April 23, 2018.

They were married April 23, 1988, at Smithtown Community Church.

He has been employed at Gasbarre Products for the past 32 years. He enjoys competition archery.

She is a former hairstylist and enjoys flower gardening and the couple’s pets.