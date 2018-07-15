DuBOIS — Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Schott, of DuBois, celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on June 24, 2018.
Virginia “Ginny” Okonski and Tom Schott were united in marriage on June 24, 1978, at St. Michael the Archangel Church, DuBois, by the Rev. J. Daniel Dymski.
He is a retired writer/editor.
She is a retired librarian.
They are celebrating by traveling to Bardstown, Kentucky, to attend Kentucky Music Week.
