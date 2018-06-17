DuBOIS — Earle and Elaine Vicklund, of DuBois, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 14, 2018.

They were united in marriage on June 14, 1958, at the Church of Our Savior Episcopal Church in DuBois.

They have three children: Jeffrey (Shelley) Vicklund of DuBois, Deanne (Robert) Polito of Butler, and Karen (Michael) Hall of Sligo; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

He is retired from Triangle Auto Springs. She worked for the DuBois Area School District and for Montgomery Ward. They attend Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in DuBois.