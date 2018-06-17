DuBOIS — Earle and Elaine Vicklund, of DuBois, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 14, 2018.
They were united in marriage on June 14, 1958, at the Church of Our Savior Episcopal Church in DuBois.
They have three children: Jeffrey (Shelley) Vicklund of DuBois, Deanne (Robert) Polito of Butler, and Karen (Michael) Hall of Sligo; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
He is retired from Triangle Auto Springs. She worked for the DuBois Area School District and for Montgomery Ward. They attend Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in DuBois.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.