Amanda Nicole Dawson and Sean David Currin are engaged to be married

Charles and Patricia Dawson of St. Clairsville, Ohio, announce the engagement of their daughter, Amanda Nicole, to Sean David Currin, son of David Currin of Winston Salem, N.C., and Janet Neeper of DuBois, Pa.

The bride-to-be is a graduate of St. Clairsville High School, in St. Clairsville, Ohio, and a graduate of The Pennsylvania State University in State College, Pa., with a Bachelor of Science degree. She is employed by the federal government as a section head manager for the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) in Washington, D.C.

Her fiancé is a graduate of DuBois Area High School, a graduate of The Pennsylvania State University with a bachelor’s degree in telecommunications, and also a graduate of Robert Morris University of Pittsburgh with a master’s degree in information technology. He is employed by Verizon Communications as an information technology manager in Silver Spring, Md.

A May wedding is planned at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Annapolis, Md.