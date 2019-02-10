REYNOLDSVILLE — Roger and Gloria Byerly of Duncannon, Pa., David Michael, of Milford, Delaware, and Jody Albright, of Lancaster, Pa., announce the engagement of their daughter Katlynn M. Byerly and son Johnathon D. Michael. They are both from Enola, Pa.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Paul and Marlene Byerly of Reynoldsville, Pa. She is a 2010 graduate of Susquenita High School, and a 2012 graduate of Harrisburg Community College with a business degree. She is employed with the Bureau of Housing Authority in Harrisburg, Pa.
The groom-to-be is a 2008 graduate of Milford High School in Milford, Delaware. He is employed by a construction company in Harrisburg. He will graduate May 2019 with a degree as a construction contractor.
A wedding is planned to be held on May 4, 2019, at Lodge Liberty Forge in Mechanicsburg, Pa. The couple will reside in Enola, Pa.
