DuBOIS — Tony and Lisa Wallock, of DuBois, and Dan and Laura Read, of Treasure Lake, DuBois, announce the engagement of their children, Carly Wallock and Clayton Read.
The bride-to-be is a 2011 graduate of DuBois Area High school, a 2015 graduate of Clarion University and a 2019 graduate of Clarion University, earning a master’s degree in education. She is employed as a teacher in the Brockway Area School District.
Her fiancé is a 2013 graduate of DuBois Area High School and a 2017 graduate of The Pennsylvania State University. He is employed as a project manager at Pipeline Equipment Resources Company.
The couple are planning a December 31, 2020, wedding in DuBois.