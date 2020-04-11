Dawn Shaffer, of Charlotte, N.C., and Bryon Shaffer, of Treasure Lake, DuBois, announce the engagement of their daughter, Carson Shaffer, of Concord, N.C., to Brendon Liles, of Concord, N.C. He is the son of Jody Matthews, Jacksonville, Fla., and Craig Liles, of Fountain Hill, Pa.
The bride-to-be is also the granddaughter of Harold and Patricia Shaffer, of DuBois, and the late Dean and Sherrie Willar, of DuBois.
The bride-to-be is a 2013 graduate of DuBois Area High School and a 2017 graduate of Winthrop University, Rock Hill, S.C. with a bachelor’s degree in sociology. She is employed as the activities director for Elliotte Manor Assisted Living Community in Mint Hill, N.C.
Her fiancé is a 2010 graduate of DuBois Area High School and a 2014 graduate of Clarion University of Pennsylvania, where he received dual bachelor’s degrees in human resource management and business administration with a minor in marketing. He is the director of Practice Development for NC Pediatric Dentistry.
An October 3, 2021, wedding in Jamestown, N.C. is planned.