ST. MARYS — Christina L. Annis and Kelly J. Shaffer of St. Marys announce their engagement.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Anne and Michael Annis of St. Marys. She is employed at Keystone Powdered Metal of St. Marys and currently taking classes toward an English degree.
Her fiance is the son of Sue and Stephen Shaffer of St. Marys. He is a graduate of Triangle Tech. He is employed with Penn Pallet of St. Marys.
A Sept. 08, 2018, wedding at Camp Mountain Run in Penfield, Pa., is planned.
