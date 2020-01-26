Carmine and Jane Marchioli of Treasure Lake, DuBois, announce the engagement of their daughter, Christine Marchioli, of Atlanta, Ga., to Daniel Charek, also of Atlanta. He is the son of Leonard and Karen Charek, of Green, Ohio.
The bride-to-be earned a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from the University of Pittsburgh. She earned her Master’s of Health Science degree in physician studies from South College. She is a physician assistant at Emory University Hospital.
Her fiancé earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from the University of Akron. He also earned his master’s degree and doctorate degree in clinical neuropsychology from the University of Toledo. He is a sports neuropsychologist/clinical lead at Northside Hospital Concussion Clinic.
An Aug. 8, 2020, wedding is being planned at Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh.