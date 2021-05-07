PITTSBURGH — Guy and Patty (Meckley) Shirey, of Pittsburgh and formerly of Treasure Lake, announce the engagement of their daughter, Colby Rae Shirey, of Canonsburg, to Zachary Campbell, of Canonsburg. He is the son of Bruce and Carmella Campbell of Munhall, Pa. The bride-to-be is also the granddaughter of Joyce and Ardell Shirey, of Clearfield, and the late Paul and Mary Meckley.
The bride-to-be is a 2008 graduate of DuBois Area High School and a 2012 graduate of Penn State University with a bachelor’s degree in business finance. She is employed as a mortgage loan officer at NVR Mortgage Company.
Her fiance is a 2008 graduate of Steel Valley High School and a graduate of St. Francis University in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and in 2014 with a baster’s degree in business administration. He is employed as a transportation supervisor at Marathon Petroleum Company.
The couple are planning an October 08, 2021, wedding at Westin Inn Resort & Hotel, Hilton Head, S.C.