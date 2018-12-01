Jennifer Zymet of Paramus, N.J., and Cody Hoover of Punxsutawney, Pa., announce their engagement.
She is the daughter of Eric and Marge Zymet of Paramus, N.J. He is the son of Randy and Anne Hoover of Punxsutawney, Pa.
The bride-to-be has a Master’s of Science in school counseling and is currently employed as a school counselor.
The groom-to-be is a Doctor of Osteopathy and works as an emergency medicine resident at the Medical College of Georgia.
The couple is planning a May 4, 2019, wedding in Savannah, Ga.
