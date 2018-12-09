DuBOIS — Richard and Cheryl Johnson, of DuBois, announce the engagement of their daughter, Michelle Marie Johnson, of Pittsburgh, to Paul James Reiser, also of Pittsburgh. He is the son of Christopher and Mary Ellen Reiser, of Pittsburgh.
The bride-to-be holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in psychology from the University of Pittsburgh. She is a child development specialist at The Bradley Center of Pittsburgh and a child life assistant at The Children’s Institute of Pittsburgh.
Her fiance holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in psychology from Seton Hill University. He is a firefighter for the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire.
An August 17, 2019, wedding is planned to be held at St. Paul Cathedral with a reception at Carnegie Museum of Art, both in Pittsburgh.
