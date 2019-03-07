Dr. Stephen and Rita Kruk of DuBois, Pa., announce the engagement of their daughter, Kari Kruk, to Angelo Melendez III of Abington, Pa. He is the son of Angelo and Jamilette Melendez of Abington, Pa.
The bride-to-be has a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from the University of Pittsburgh and a Master of Science degree in Nursing from Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia. She is employed as a nurse practitioner at Suburban Geriatrics in Philadelphia.
The groom-to-be has a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Arcadia University, Glenside, Pa., and a Master of Science Degree in Public Communication from Drexel University, Philadelphia. He is the owner of Attention to Detail Construction Company and a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
The couple is planning a wedding to be held November 9, 2019, in Philadelphia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.