BROCKWAY — Frank Luke Jr. and Sandy Luke, of Brockway, Pa., announce the engagement of their daughter, Katelyn N. Luke, to Brandon M. Romain. He is the son of Mark and Cheryl Romain of St. Marys, Pa.
The bride-to-be has two master's degrees (educational specialist and educational psychology) and a bachelor's degree in speech and hearing science with a minor in special education from Edinboro University. She is employed as a school psychologist in the Pittsburgh area.
The groom-to-be has a bachelor's degree in health and physical education with a concentration in human performance from Edinboro University. He is employed as a tennis teaching professional in the Pittsburgh area along as a head men's tennis coach for a local school district in the area.
The couple will be married on October 17, 2020, in Pittsburgh, Pa.