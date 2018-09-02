REYNOLDSVILLE — Samuel and Kelly Barnett, of Reynoldsville, and Dennis and Tricia Wykoff, of Rockton, announce the engagement of their children, Katie Himes and Jonah Wykoff, both of Reynoldsville.
The bride-to-be graduated from Clarion University with a degree in early childhood/ special education and is employed with the DuBois Area School District.
The groom-to-be graduated from Jeff Tech in 2010 and is employed with MJ Transport as a truck driver.
The couple plan a June 08, 2019, wedding at Camp Mountain Run.
