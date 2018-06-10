BROOKVILLE — Craig and Stasia Coon of Brookville, Pa., announce the engagement of their daughter, Kayla Coon, of DuBois, Pa., to Jeffrey Uhl, also of DuBois, Pa. He is the son of Jeffrey and Jacqueline Uhl of Falls Creek, Pa.
The bride-to-be is a 2009 graduate of Clarion-Limestone High School. She became a Licensed Practical Nurse in 2014 and is employed with Penn Highlands Healthcare.
Her fiance is a 2008 graduate of Brockway Area Jr.-Sr High School. He is employed as a sales representative for Sure Winner Foods.
A June 08, 2019, wedding in Brockway, Pa., is planned.
