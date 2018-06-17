FAIRMOUNT CITY — Kayla Rose Gallagher and Brent Allen Lee, both of of Fairmount City, Pa., announce their engagement.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Julie Rodgers and Richard Staugh, of Butler, Pa.

She is a 2013 graduate of Butler High School, a 2015 gradate of Butler County Community College with an associate degree in nursing and a 2017 graduate of Chatham University with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She expects to complete her master’s degree in nursing this fall at Chatham University. She is a Registered Nurse educator at ACMH Hospital.

The groom-to-be is the son of Darla and Jamie Buzzard, of Fairmount City, Pa.

He is a 2000 graduate of Redbank Valley High School. He is self-employed as the owner of Lee’s Contracting and Xtreme Lee Motorsports.

A June 22, 2019, wedding at Wolf’s Den, Knox, Pa., is planned.