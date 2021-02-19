SHIPPENVILLE — Joe and Linda Skelley, of Shippenville, and Ken and Paula Grey, of Kittanning, Pa., announce the engagement of their children, Lauren Skelley, of Shippenville, and Jeffrey Grey, of Kittanning.
The bride-to-be is a 2011 graduate of Clarion Area High Schoo, and a 2015 graduate of Clarion University with a bachelor’s degree. She is employed by Grey’s Colonial Manor, Kittanning.
The groom-to-be graduated from the Evangel Heights Christian Academy, of Sarver, Pa. He is employed by Grey’s Colonial Manor, Kittanning, Pa.
An April 24, 2021, Buffalo Presbyterian Church, of Sarver, Pa.