Marsh, Oldham

Jeffrey Marsh and Melissa Godfrey Marsh of Sanford, N.C., announce the engagement of their daughter, Jessica Nicole, to Joshua David Oldham. He is the son of David Oldham of Moncure and Sandra Hickman of Sanford.
The bride-to-be’s maternal grandparents are JoAnn Thomas Godfrey and the late Bobby B. Godfrey of Sanford and her paternal grandparents are the late Chester and Kathryn Marsh of Sanford and formerly of DuBois, Pa.
The groom’s maternal grandparents are Jones Richard and Ruth Ann Thomas of Sanford and his paternal grandparents are the late Wade and Mattie Oldham of Siler City, N.C.
The bride-to-be graduated from Southern Lee High School in Sanford, N.C., and attended North Carolina State University.
Her fiancé graduated from Lee Senior High School in Sanford, N.C.
The couple plan for an April wedding.
