DuBOIS — Daniel and Jane Corbet, of Treasure Lake, DuBois, announce the engagement of their daughter, Megan Corbet of New York, N.Y., to Alex Valenti, also of New York, N.Y. He is the son of James and Laura Valenti, of Colts Neck, N.J.
The bride-to-be earned a Bachelor of Science degree in public relations and marketing management from Syracuse University. She is the chief staff to the Global Head of HR at Citigroup.
Her fiance’ earned a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering and a minor in engineering geology from Bucknell University. He is currently pursuing a Master of Science degree in civil engineering with a focus on transportation engineering and management from New Jersey Institute of Technology with an expected graduation in May 2022. He is employed as a transportation engineer at Dewberry.
A May 28, 2022, wedding at the New York Botanical Garden is being planned.