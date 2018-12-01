Richard and Cheryl Johnson of DuBois announce the engagement of their daughter, Michelle Marie Johnson of Pittsburgh, to Paul James Reiser of Pittsburgh. He is the son of Christopher and Mary Ellen Reiser of Pittsburgh.

The bride-to-be graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from the University of Pittsburgh. She is employed as a child development specialist at The Bradley Center of Pittsburgh and child life assistant at The Children’s Institute of Pittsburgh.

The groom-to-be has a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from Seton Hill University. He is employed as a firefighter for the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire.

The couple is planning a wedding to be held Aug. 17, 2019, at St. Paul Cathedral in Pittsburgh, with a reception to follow at the Carnegie Museum of Art.