DuBOIS — Steve and Billie Jo Stoltz, of Treasure Lake, DuBois, announce the engagement of their daughter, Madison Marie Stoltz, to Nicolas R. Jensen. He is the son of Kirsten R. Jensen of Søgårdsvej, Denmark and Peter R. Jensen, Gentofte, Denmark.
The bride-to-be holds a certification in makeup artistry from the Nicci Welsh Makeup Academy in Copenhagen, Denmark. She is a makeup artist and blogger.
Her fiancé studied film and media science at Copenhagen University. He is employed as internet and reputation management at Stoltz Family Dealerships.
A February 9, 2019, wedding is planned in Pittsburgh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.