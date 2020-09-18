BROCKWAY — Michael and Linda Olivio, of Brockway, and Lisa Myers, of DuBois, and Henry and Adrienne Lefler, of Shallotte, N.C., announce the engagement of their children – Vanessa Olivio, of Brockway, and Jordan Lefler, of DuBois.
The bride-to-be is a 2009 graduate of Brockway Area High School, a 2013 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh of Bradford with a degree in early childhood education and a 2016 graduate with a Master’s Degree in classroom technology. She is currently employed as a teacher at the Brockway Area School District.
The groom-to-be is a 2009 graduate of DuBois Area High School, a 2013 graduate of Edinboro University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in psychology and a 2018 graduate of Edinboro University with a Master’s Degree in social work. He is currently employed as a mental health therapist at Project Point of Light in Clearfield.
A September, 26, 2020, wedding is planned at St. Tobias Roman Catholic Church in Brockway, followed by a reception at Luigi’s Villa in DuBois.