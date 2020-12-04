DuBOIS — Abigail Lynn Canter, of Treasure Lake, DuBois, and Mark Kevin Render II, of Bethel Park, Pa., were united in marriage September 26,2020, at Lakeside United Methodist Church in DuBois by Pastor Brett Dinger.
She is the daughter of Andy and Jackie Canter, of Treasure Lake. He is the son of Mark and Jill Render, of Bethel Park.
The bride chose Melissa Rodgers, of Meadville, Pa., as her matron of honor.
Bridesmaids included Odessa Meredith, of Erie, Pa., and Maci Reichart, of Clarion, Pa.
Timothy Render, of Bethel Park, performed the duties of best man for his brother.
Groomsmen included Andrew J Canter, brother of the bride, of Treasure Lake, and Dan Sullivan, of Pittsburgh, Pa.
An outdoor reception was held at the home of the bride’s parents in Treasure Lake.
The bride holds a Bachelor of Science degree in medical imaging from Clarion University of Pennsylvania and completed the Radiologic Technology program at UPMC Northwest. She is a radiologic technologist at Mon Health.
The groom has a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Penn State Behrend. He is the project manager at the National Energy Technology Laboratory.
Following a honeymoon trip to Gatlinburg, Tenn., the newlyweds are residing in Morgantown, W.Va.