FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Alissa J. Agnew and Alexander J. Welch of Fredericksburg, Virginia, were united in marriage by Fr. Marc Stockton at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Erie, Pa., on May 12, 2018.

She is the daughter of William and Martha Agnew of Linesville, Pa. He is the son of Edward and Kathleen Welch of DuBois, Pa.

The bride chose her sister, Amanda Agnew, as her maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Erika Agnew, Marla Welch, Bethany Mongera, Mackenzie Frazier and Carly Gerba.

The groom chose his brother, Andrew Welch, as his best man. Groomsmen were Andrew Agnew, Joshua Zimmerly, Joseph McNally, Adam Walker, Ryan Flick and Zachary Lindeman.

The reception took place at the Erie Art Museum.

The bride obtained a doctorate in physical therapy from Gannon University in 2016. She is employed by Fleming Therapy Services.

The groom is a 2000 graduate of DuBois Central Catholic. He obtained his doctorate in physical therapy from Gannon University in 2016. He is employed by Alliance Physical Therapy.

Following a honeymoon in Jamaica, the couple resides in Virginia.