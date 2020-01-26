Allison J. Fye and Jeremiah P. Keller, both of Ridgway, were united in marriage September, 7, 2019, by Pastor John Miller at Anchor Village in Shippenville, Pa.
She is the daughter of Michael and Dana Fye, of Reynoldsville. He is the son of Art Keller, of Reynoldsville, and Lori Keller, of DuBois.
The bride chose Allie Dolan, of Columbus, Ohio, as her maid of honor and Kimberly Groll, of St. Marys, as her matron of honor.
Bridesmaids included: Lea Robert, of Fayetteville, N.C.; Hailee Robson, of Columbus, Ohio; and Keri Keller, of Reynoldsville.
Flower girls were Aubree Keller, of Reynoldsville, and Abigail Groll, of St. Marys.
Andrew Keller, Reynoldsville, performed the duties of best man for his brother.
Aiden Keller, of Reynoldsville, was the ring bearer.
Groomsmen included: Michael Groll, of St. Marys; Jared Baummer, of Clear Spring, Md.; and Dylan Fye, of Reynoldsville.
A reception was held at Anchor Village in Shippenville.
The bride is a 2011 graduate of DuBois Area High School and a 2017 graduate of Ohio Northern University with a doctorate of pharmacy degree. She is employed as a pharmacist for Walmart.
The groom is a 2009 graduate of Jeff Tech and the owner/ operator of Earthworm’s Lawn Care.
Following a honeymoon at Sandals Grande St. Lucian in St. Lucia, the couple are living in Ridgway.