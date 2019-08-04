Amanda Nicole Dawson and Sean David Currin were united in marriage on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Annapolis, Maryland, with Father Luyen Dau officiating the nuptial mass. The bride was escorted by her father.
Parents of the bride are Charles and Patricia Dawson of St. Clairsville, Ohio. Parents of the groom are David Currin of Winston Salem, North Carolina, and Janet Neeper of DuBois, Pennsylvania.
Bethany Dawson, sister of the bride, served as maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Sandra Barkett and Vanessa Koher. Jarrod Currin, brother of the groom, served as best man. Groomsmen were Justin Neeper and Mathew Harvey. J.T. Schaffer and Shawn Spaulding served as ushers.
The bride is a graduate of St. Clairsville High School, in St. Clairsville, Ohio, and a graduate of The Pennsylvania State University in State College, Pennsylvania, with a Bachelor of Science degree. She is employed by the federal government as a section head manager for the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) in Washington, D.C.
The groom is a graduate of DuBois Area High School, a graduate of The Pennsylvania State University with a bachelor’s degree in telecommunications, and also a graduate of Robert Morris University of Pittsburgh with a master’s degree in information technology. He is employed by Verizon Communications as an information technology manager in Silver Spring, Maryland.
A reception was held at The Willard InterContinental Hotel in Washington, D.C., following the ceremony.
After a honeymoon in Europe, including a Mediterranean cruise, the couple resides in Maryland.