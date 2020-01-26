Andrew Jack Redden, from Clearfield, and Briana Catherine Quist, from Hastings, were united in marriage on September 28, 2019, by the Rev. Fr. Thaddeus Rettger in Hastings, Pa.
The bride is the daughter of Lois and William Quist, of Hastings, and the groom is the son of Rick and Lisa Redden, of Clearfield.
The bride chose her friend Laken Smith as her maid of honor.
Bridesmaids were: Holly Quist, sister-in law-of the bride; Allyson Becker, niece of the bride; and Kayla Galebach and Betsy Love, friends of the bride.
The groom chose his brother, Nicholas Redden, as his best man.
Groomsmen were: Nathan Quist, brother of the bride; Steve Schmitt, Shane Harper and Dylan Bear, friends of the groom.
The bride and groom both received their bachelor degrees from St. Francis University in Loretto and continued on to receive their master degrees in business from St. Francis University in Loretto. The groom is a certified public accountant. The bride is a regulatory specialist at UPMC in Altoona and the groom is an auditor for the state of Pa.
Following a honeymoon trip to Kauai and Maui, the Reddens live in Hastings, Pa.