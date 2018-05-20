PITTSBURGH — Stacie Apfelbach, of Pittsburgh, and Adam Burkett, Brockport, were united in marriage on November 4, 2017.

She is the daughter of Debbie Giancola of Pittsburgh and he is the son of Ron and Debbie Burkett of Brockport.

The bride is a 2008 graduate of Penn Hills High School, a 2012 graduate of University of Pittsburgh, Johnstown, with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry, and a 2016 graduate of University of Pittsburgh with a master’s degree in material science and engineering.

The groom is a 2007 graduate of Brockway Area High School, a 2011 graduate of University of Pittsburgh with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry, and a 2017 graduate of University of Pittsburgh with a master’s degree in material science and engineering.

Both are employed by North American Höganäs as process engineers in Johnstown, Pa.

The wedding and reception took place at the Harmar House in Cheswick, Pa., with federal Judge Jeff Schmehl, cousin of the groom, performing the ceremony. The bride chose her sister, Shelby Giancola, as her maid of honor.

More from this section Apfelbach, Burkett

Bridesmaids were Danielle Circosta, Leslie Kimmell, and Sarah Ropar.

The groom chose his brother, Ron Burkett, as his best man.

Groomsmen were, Jonathan Loudon, Nick Tyler, and Matt Damon.

Following a honeymoon to Corolla, North Carolina, the couple is residing in Johnstown with their two dogs and a cat.