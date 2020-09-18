REYNOLDSVILLE — Casey Nicole Cribbs and Sean Michael Burkett were united in marriage on August 1, 2020, by Father Bill Barron at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Reynoldsville.
She is the daughter of James and Connie Cribbs, of Reynoldsville. He is the son of Robert and Susan Burkett, both of Reynoldsville.
The bride chose Kelly Cribbs, of Reynoldsville, as her maid of honor.
Bridesmaids included: Breanna Elder, of Edinboro, Pa., Shelby Gray, of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Amber Garrison, of Reynoldsville.
Junior Bridesmaids included Carrie Butterfuss and Evangeline Gearhart, both of Reynoldsville.
Khloe Peterson and Charlee Mottern, both of Reynoldsville, served as flower girls.
Alex Burkett, of Falls Creek, performed the duties of best man.
The ring bearer was Cameron Peterson, of Reynoldsville.
Groomsmen included Edward Minaya, of DuBois, Kenny White, of Corsica, and Jacob Garrison, of Reynoldsville.
Junior Groomsmen included Andrew Mottern and Brayden Mottern, both of Reynoldsville.
A reception was held at the Reynoldsville Volunteer Fire Department after the ceremony.
The bride is a 2016 graduate of Edinboro University of Pennsylvania with a degree in early childhood (PreK-4) and special education (PreK-12). She is employed at Jeff Tech as a special education teacher.
The groom works at Niagara Cutter as a machinist.
Current honeymoon plans are on hold as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the couple plan to take a trip to the Dominican Republic once it is safe to do so.
They are residing in Reynoldsville.