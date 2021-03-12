WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Courtney Leah Winkler, formerly of Force, Pa., and Steven Patrick Tuttle, of Williamsburg, Pa., were united in marriage on the beach of a private residence in Nags Head, N.C., on September 11, 2020.
She is the daughter of Christine Winkler and the late Thomas Winkler of Force. She was given in marriage by her brother, Tommy Winkler of Williamsburg, Va.
He is the son of Patricia Tuttle, of Williamsburg, Va., and John Tuttle, of Tennessee.
The bride chose Tiffany Winkler, of Force, as her maid of honor.
Bridesmaids included: Lindsay Winkler, Erin Winkler, Kaitlin (Tuttle) De La Graza and Andrea Tuttle, all of Williamsburg, Va.
The couple’s fur babies, Zero and Brownie, were also vital members of the wedding party.
Jaime Tuttle, of Williamsburg, Va., was the flower girl.
Best man duties were performed by Sean Thomas, of Williamsburg, Va.
Ring bearer was Hunter Winkler, Williamsburg, Va.
Groomsmen included the groom’s brothers, John Tuttle, Dan Tuttle and Mike Tuttle, all of Williamsburg, Va., and the honorary 5th brother, Rob Szabo of Romania, participated by iPad.
Reception followed at the private residence.
The bride is the Community Engagement officer with the Williamsburg Police Department.
The groom is a commercial applicator in Williamsburg, Va.
Following the wedding the couple are living in Williamsburg, Va.