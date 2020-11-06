MENTOR, Ohio — Jennifer Wisen and Keith Maholtz, of Mentor, Ohio, were united in marriage on May 15, 2020, at The Club at Hillbrook in Chagrin Falls, Ohio.
She is the daughter of Jerry Wisen and Rose Schabroni, of Mentor. He is the son of Dave and Patti Maholtz of DuBois.
The bride chose her friend Carrie Kufrin, of Mentor, as her maid of honor.
Brandon Maholtz, of Orlando, Fla., performed the duties of best man for his brother.
Both the bride and groom graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine with Doctor of Pharmacy degrees. She is a pharmacist with Great Lakes Pharmacy in Mentor, and he is employed as a pharmacy manager for Walgreens.
As a result of COVID restrictions, the couple were married in a beautiful, intimate ceremony attended by their immediate families. A reception and honeymoon will be held at a later date.